Rossett students stepped up to the challenge to raise a £1000 towards a new community defibrillator.

More than 20 students took part in a six-hour sponsored resuscitation of a mannequin, guided by staff first aiders, as part of Restart a Heart day.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charitable Trust agreed to donate the remaining £900 towards the defibrillator if the students reach their target of £1000.

Rossett School headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “Our students showed real determination to complete the sponsored resuscitation and raise valuable funds for the community defibrillator in the process.

“Getting involved in Restart a Heart Day was a great opportunity to raise awareness in the school about CPR and the importance of having those life-saving skills. Our students were really keen to participate and I’m delighted that we are confident of reaching our fundraising target.”


The nationwide Restart a Heart initiative aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day and make sure every child knows how to save a life.

 

Rossett School is in Green Lane, Harrogate, and caters for pupils aged from 11 to 18. It was rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2010
Recently, PE teacher Kat Fairbairn received the CPR Hero Award from the chairman of the British Heart Foundation, for successfully performing CPR on a student at her former school. The award brought home to the whole school just how vital those life-saving skills can be.

Rossett’s first aid manager Helen Rogers added:

If you suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, you have less than a one in ten chance of surviving. By training as many people as possible including school children in CPR, we can help to make a difference.

We were pleased to demonstrate these life-saving skills as part of our sponsored resuscitation and the money raised is going towards a fantastic cause that will benefit the whole community.

 


 


