Rossett students stepped up to the challenge to raise a £1000 towards a new community defibrillator.

More than 20 students took part in a six-hour sponsored resuscitation of a mannequin, guided by staff first aiders, as part of Restart a Heart day.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charitable Trust agreed to donate the remaining £900 towards the defibrillator if the students reach their target of £1000.

Rossett School headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “Our students showed real determination to complete the sponsored resuscitation and raise valuable funds for the community defibrillator in the process.

“Getting involved in Restart a Heart Day was a great opportunity to raise awareness in the school about CPR and the importance of having those life-saving skills. Our students were really keen to participate and I’m delighted that we are confident of reaching our fundraising target.”

The nationwide Restart a Heart initiative aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day and make sure every child knows how to save a life.

Recently, PE teacher Kat Fairbairn received the CPR Hero Award from the chairman of the British Heart Foundation, for successfully performing CPR on a student at her former school. The award brought home to the whole school just how vital those life-saving skills can be.

Rossett’s first aid manager Helen Rogers added: If you suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, you have less than a one in ten chance of surviving. By training as many people as possible including school children in CPR, we can help to make a difference. We were pleased to demonstrate these life-saving skills as part of our sponsored resuscitation and the money raised is going towards a fantastic cause that will benefit the whole community.