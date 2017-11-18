Council reviews emergency response procedures

Spread the news!













A review of how Harrogate Borough Council responds to emergency situations begins later this month (Tuesday 21 November).

In the wake of recent incidents nationally the review aims to look at the arrangements the council has in place to respond to an emergency in the Harrogate district.

Harrogate Borough Council has procedures for responding to all types of emergencies, from flooding and sink holes to terrorism and explosions, and works in partnership with a wide range of organisations including the blue light services and other local authorities. The review will cover the emergency plans that the council has with other organisations and the arrangements that are in place to support the public.

The use of emergency planning processes in the recent past has worked well, and whilst the council has no concerns, it is felt that it is prudent to undertake a review in light of recent events across the country and provide the commission with reassurance that the council has effective arrangements in place.

The review is being carried out by the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Commission. The commission aims to improve public services by reviewing the work of the council and the organisations it works with. It looks at issues of local concern on behalf of the public and makes recommendations on the way services are provided.

Councillor David Goode is the chair of Harrogate Borough Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Commission. He said: This review will provide members of the commission with the opportunity to review the emergency response arrangements that the council has in place and, given that quick and effective action can help to ease an emergency situation and reduce the consequences, councillors will have the opportunity to get a better understanding of how the council’s arrangements achieve these results.

The Overview and Scrutiny Commission will begin its review of council emergency response procedures at a meeting on Tuesday 21 November at the council’s Crescent Gardens offices. The meeting is open to the public.

For further information on the emergency procedures review or the work of the Overview and Scrutiny Commission, please contact the Scrutiny team at Harrogate Borough Council on 01423 500600.