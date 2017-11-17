Burglary at McColl’s shop in Starbeck

Spread the news!















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a commercial burglary that occurred at McColl’s on the High Street in Starbeck, Harrogate.

It happened at McColl’s, High Street, Starbeck at 1.10am on Thursday 16 November 2017 and involved two males forcing entry to the store and stealing a quantity of cigarettes from within.

Witnesses described seeing two young men, dressed in dark clothing with one was carrying a black holdall, making off on foot onto Albert Place.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC59 Hayley Goodlad. You can also email Hayley.Goodlad@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170205782