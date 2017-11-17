Appeal to help find missing 14-year-old girl from Selby area

Spread the news!















Police searching for a missing 14-year-old girl are appealing for information from the public.

Kianna McCarthy, from the Selby area, was last seen on Monday (13 November 2017) on the A19 by Silver Street, Whitley.

She was on foot and is believed to have been accompanied by another girl at the time.

Police have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Kianna, who may have travelled to the London area.

Kianna is around 5ft 4ins tall, white and of medium build. She has very long auburn hair.

Officers are appealing for information from the public, including any possible sightings of the 14-year-old, to get in touch immediately.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number 12170204285.