Local school in Harrogate needs your support to secure vital funding

Western Primary PTA is calling for the support of the local community to help win funding as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

Western Primary PTA is relying on votes to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £25,000 which they hope will regenerate the school playground, to enhance playtimes for the children and broaden the scope for PE lessons and after school sports activities.

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so additional support is vital. Western Primary PTA supports Western Primary School, a town centre school located on Cold Bath Road with 470 pupils, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. The school was built in 1897 and as such is a multi-level school with extremely limited outdoor space and no playing field.

Such is the overcrowding in the playground that the school already runs staggered play times and lunch breaks to minimise the impact for the children. The PTA has been working towards a playground refurbishment for the last two years, ramping up fundraising efforts as well as running consultation with the school staff, governors, parents and pupils.

Lucy Ogden from Western Primary PTA says: I am proud to be a part of the PTA supporting Western Primary School because there is a true community spirit associated with this school, every-one is willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help improve the opportunities for the pupils and wider community. My main incentive is the huge health benefits it will afford the children today and for future generations, which cannot be underestimated. We would like to call on the support of the local community to support our efforts and vote for our cause – it will only take a minute of your time and will make a huge difference to the children now and in the future.

To get behind Western Primary PTA and help make a difference in your local community, www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6222 and submit your vote before 21 November 2017.

For more information on Western Primary PTA Playground team, visit www.neighbourly.com/WesternPrimary