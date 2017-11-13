Man hit with weapon during Harrogate robbery

Spread the news!













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery that occurred in Library Gardens, Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 12pm on Saturday 4 November at the shelter at Library Gardens, Harrogate near to Station Parade.

Two men, aged between 30 and 40 years of age, were involved in an argument. It is believed that one then used a weapon to hit the other, causing injuries, before taking some money belonging to the other man.

The injured male was taken to a nearby café from where police were called.

A man has been arrested and questioned, but since released under investigation.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are particularly interested to know if anyone saw what weapon was used, in what way and by who.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Smith. You can also email paul.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170198246.



