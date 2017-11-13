Just B open their first charity shop

Kirstie Moat, deputy head teacher at Harrogate Grammar, Charlotte Rowe, former Harrogate Grammar pupil and now working in the Just B shop, Tim Milburn, Director of Lower School at Harrogate Grammar.

Just B have opened their first charity shop on the Kings Road in Harrogate.

The charity is part of Saint Michaels Hospice and provides bereavement support for adults and children. It has also worked closely with Harrogate Grammar to develop an in-schools service.

The shop will be run by a team of younger people, managed by Liz Florence.

Liz Florence, store manager for Just B shop, said: I think the team there are really excited and proud of their grand opening and it was lovely to have Harrogate Grammar there to officially open the store. I also love that we clothes for the younger, fashionable market – the shop is a lovely space to come and browse. All the clothes have been donated and we are grateful how generous many have been. There are some real bargains to be had, especially ahead of the Christmas Party season.





Just B were joined by representatives of Harrogate Grammar School, one of the schools to have worked with in recent years to offer bereavement and emotional wellbeing support to students in their school setting.

Harrogate Grammar School, has raised more than £10,000 for the charity and officially opened the shop as well as welcoming the first customers to browse our boutique-style store.

Tim Milburn. Director of Lower School at Harrogate Grammar said: We were delighted to work with Just B to help shape their schools service – we know it has been of great benefit to us already. The dedicated schools service provides emotional well-being support and help on an individual basis.

Charlotte Rowe is a former Harrogate Grammar pupil and works in the shop: The people are so nice to work with and I really enjoy working here.

Cat Robinson said: The Just B service has expanded from adult and child support from our centre, to taking the support into schools. Following the pilot work with Harrogate Grammar School we have now rolled the service out to over 10 schools. This gives those schools options to sign-post any pupil onto us for extra help.