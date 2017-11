Spread the news!















Information and witnesses are sought to traffic collision that left a car with extensive.

The vehicle was parked on Kingsley road in Harrogate at about 11:30pm on Friday, 10 November 2017 when it was hit by another vehicle – the other vehicle failed to stop.

If you have information on the incident then please could North Yorkshire Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting NYP-11112017-0007.