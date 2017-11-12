Spennymoor Town 3 – 1 Harrogate Town

Spread the news!















Harrogate Town suffered their first away defeat of the season,when they went down 3-1 at Brewery Field,home of Spennymoor Town.

It took the Moors only two minutes to breach the Town defence, when David Foley volleyed home from the edge of the area.

Town took all of ten minutes to threaten,after Liam Agnew found Jack Emmett free on the right,but his rising drive sailed over the bar.

Next,Andrew Nelson’s header from Joe Leesley’s deep centre,bounced onto the top of the Moor’s crossbar and away for a goalkick.

However,on eighteen minutes the Moors struck again when Ryan Hall’s cross deceived both James Belshaw and Terry Kennedy and Glen Taylor had the simple task of sidefooting in.

Belshaw then made an excellent block to deny Foley,after he had broken through on the left,but it was Town who struck next!

Emmett was the architect, when he made ground down the right and crossed for Nelson to head in from cloe range.

Good interplay between Leesley and Agnew created a chance for George Thomson,but his well struck shot flashed past the far upright.

With five minutes of the half left,the Moors completed the scoring as Foley’s cross was headed out to,Robert Ramshaw,on the edge of the area and he calmly picked his spot to make it three.

After the break,a dipping drive from Taylor just cleared Town’s bar,but it was the Wetherby Roaders, who began to press.

Town’s,skipper and playmaker,Josh Falkingham, unleashed a low drive from thirty yards which rebounded off the upright and soon afterwards, Thomson cut in from the right to test,Jordan Porter,in the Moors goal.

As Town pushed forward,Moors were able to catch them on the break and Kennedy and Warren Burrell had to make timely tackles to snuff out the danger,while Ramshaw and Foley,squandered good chances for the Moors.

Thomson tried his luck from thirty yards,forcing Porter into a diving save,and Jack Vann,Jordan Thewlis and Mitchell Curry,were introduced to try to salvage the game.

Unfortunately,for Town,they could make little impression,and Spennymoor ran out worthy winners.





Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,O’Hanlon (Vann 67),Falkingham (c),Kennedy,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett,Nelson (Curry 79),Agnew (Thewlis 67),Leesley.

Subs not used, Cracknell,Middleton Booking Falkingham

Goal Nelson 34.

Spennymoor Town,

Porter,Griffiths,Chantler,Chandler,Tait,Curtis (c),Hall, Dixon,Taylor(Armstrong 79),Ramshaw,Foley(Johnson 90).

Unused subs,Mason,Bland,Anderson. Booking Ramshaw. Att.1085.

Goals,Foley 2,Taylor 18,Ramshaw 40.

Referee;G Rhodes.

By John Harrison.