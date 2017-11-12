Ashville pays tribute to its own war heros

We Shall Remember Them! Ashville Head of School, Will Farrar; Ashville Deputy Head of School, Lilly Ashworth; and Ashville Prep School pupils Georgina and Ernie lay wreaths at the school’s war memorial

A Harrogate school has remembered former pupils and teachers who died serving their country in the First and Second World Wars.

Following its Armistice Service held in the Soothill Hall this morning (Friday, November 10) – where the roll call of Ashville’s fallen was read out – pupils, teachers, staff and former pupils stood in silence around the school’s War Memorial.

After a two-minute silence, and the playing the Last Post by a single trumpeter, Ashville Head of School, Will Farrar, and Deputy Head, Lilly Ashworth, laid a wreath on behalf of the school, whilst Simon Donkin, President of the Ashvillian Society, laid a wreath on behalf of the society.