Master at the Wheel at Harrogate College

Harrogate College celebrated The Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery’s 25th anniversary by hosting a ‘sold out’ event with special guest, and winner of BBC’s The Great Pottery Throw Down, Matthew Wilcock – Thursday 2 November 2017.

Guests were welcomed with a complimentary glass of wine before joining Matthew at the wheel, kindly lent by the College’s Ceramics Department.

Matthew said: I’ve never been so looked after before!

The room was quickly filled with excitement and laughter as the Master of the Wheel himself shared his experiences, noting the importance of taking risks and setting challenges as a maker. The worst thing one can do is not do it!

Following the demonstration, guests were met with drinks and canapés prepared by the College’s Hospitality and Catering students and tutors, at our very own Bistro on the Park. Two lucky winners were drawn, bringing home with them a unique pot or bowl by Master Potter Matthew Wilcock.

Alison Breeze is part of the Friends’ Committee and event organiser. She gave her thanks to all the College Departments involved.





Alison said: You’ve all been such a pleasure to work with and absolutely nothing has been too much trouble. This successful evening – an amazing experience for both Harrogate College and the Friends of the Mercer Art Gallery is just the start of a flourishing friendship!

Catherine Wright, member of the Friends of the Mercer Gallery and staff member of Harrogate High School said: I just wanted to say how impressive the college was and how fabulous the service and canapés were. They did you proud!

David Oxley, Ceramics lecturer at Harrogate College, said: The event was a total triumph, thanks again to the whole college team coming together and creating yet another ambitious and successful happening.