Kex Gill barrier repair work set to begin

Spread the news!













1 Share

Work to repair the damage to a crash barrier and the retaining wall at Kex Gill, on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton, is due to start on 20 November and should be completed by the end of December.

The work will be carried out under the existing temporary traffic signals that have been in place since the crash barrier and retaining wall were badly damaged in an accident involving a heavy goods vehicle.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive member for Highways, said: It is our priority to get this repair done as soon as possible and before the worst of the winter weather. It is not just a case of repairing the visible damage to the crash barrier but is more significant and involves structural damage to the retaining wall. A lot of work has been going on in the background to achieve a robust and full repair to current safety standards. Other difficulties we have faced is that we do not own the land, it is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and also a Site of Special Scientific Interest. We have been consulting with several parties including internal experts, vehicle restraint specialists and partner contractors and every effort is being made to carry out a full repair as quickly as possible. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or frustration the essential temporary signals may have caused and ask for patience until the permanent repair can be completed.

County Councillor Stanley Lumley, who represents the Pateley Bridge division, said: I am pleased this important repair is being prioritised. This road is very important to locals and it is the main cross-country route through our district. I have been asked about it at the many parish council meetings that I attend in my division and this news will be very well received.



