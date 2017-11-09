Seventh person arrested in connection with Unity Grove disturbance, Harrogate

Spread the news!















Police investigating three serious assaults that took place in the Unity Grove area of Harrogate on 20 October 2017, have arrested a seventh person.

On the night of Wednesday 8 November, officers arrested a 22-year-old man in Knaresborough Road on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is currently in police custody for questioning.

A total of seven people have been arrested in relation to the incidents:

Five remain on police bail – four men and one woman.

One man has been charged with attempted murder, assault and wounding. He is currently remanded in custody awaiting his next court appearance.



