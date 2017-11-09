Cash machine taken from Boroughbridge Morrisons

Spread the news!













Overnight the cash machine has been taken from the wall at Morrison Supermarket in Boroughbridge.

The robbers apparently used farm machinery to extricate the ATM.





Update from North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the theft of a cash machine from a Boroughbridge supermarket.

The incident occurred at Morrisons on Wetherby Road at 2.16am today (Thursday 9 November 2017).

At least four suspects wearing balaclavas used a red Manitou telehandler to remove the ATM from the wall before loading it onto a white Ford Transit flat-bed tipper van.

Police armed response vehicles and a dog section van were alerted to the scene within one minute. The latter vehicle was rammed by the Transit van causing damage but no injuries to the dog handler or the dogs.

The Transit van was abandoned at Morrisons with the stolen ATM machine left on the back of it.

It is believed all the suspects made off in a white Mercedes car that was travelling in convoy with the Transit van.

The Mercedes failed to stop for the armed response officers and it made off along the A168 towards the A1(M).

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to track the Mercedes and those involved in the incident. It is suspected the car was travelling towards the Humberside area. Humberside Police is supporting the investigation.

The telehandler and the Transit van have been recovered by the police. Forensic examinations and CCTV enquiries are being carried out at both Morrisons and where the Transit van was abandoned.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170201202 when providing details about this incid