Whitehouse wins Northern Area Title

Ciaran Whitehouse from Knaresborough who trains at the Kao Loi Gym in Harrogate, won the Northern Area Thai Boxing title this weekend in Warrington. His opponent was local fighter Ste Watts from the Warrior Muay Thai Gym.

Both fighters came into the ring unbeaten and so the crowd anticipated a good fight, however it was the Knaresborough man who got on top early.

Ciaran said: I had been told by my coach Pierre that Ste had a weakness in his balance when getting pushed back so I got onto the front foot early and that really helped establishing myself in the fight. Pierre also said that he would not like to be clinched and he was right there too!” Ciaran is really doing well and is improving at a rapid rate. His last fight was on the “Road to Glory” show was a big deal with press conference and all the Glory bigwigs there, and Ciaran took it all in his stride. I think he got a lot of confidence from his win there” said Coach Pierre Mahon. He added “Ciaran goes to Thailand to train for 2 weeks and will fight once more before Christmas. Then we are planning a busy year targeting a higher national ranking and some high profile fights by the end of 2018.