Oakdale Glen footbridge in Harrogate to be replaced

Spread the news!















The footbridge at Oakdale Glen in Harrogate is to be removed and replaced by North Yorkshire County Council.

In a recent inspection, the bridge was found to be unsafe. It is suffering from rot and degradation along its length and is susceptible to damage. The bridge will be closed and securely fenced off before being removed as soon as possible.

A replacement will be installed within this financial year. In the meantime, the diversion walkers will need to take will be of less than a mile.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways and Local Member, said: The bridge has reached the end of its useful life and is no longer fit for purpose. The replacement will be glass fibre and will be resistant to the damp conditions of the location. That means we should not find ourselves in this situation again.



