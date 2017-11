Spread the news!















Police were contacted at 7.15pm on Tuesday 7 November 2017 to reports of a man acting violently and causing damage to shop stock at the Costcutter Store on Skipton Road in Harrogate.

Police attended and a 56-year-old man from Knaresborough was arrested.

He has been charged with criminal damage and is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates on 30 November 2017.