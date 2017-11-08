Ashville College welcomes Professor Lord Winston for science talk

Spread the news!













Professor Lord Winston spoke at Ashville College on 7 November 201 about why science matters and enthused pupils to study the subject at A-Level and into further education.

The science expert, who is a Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College London, Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University and a world-renowned scientist, is known for his extensive work and research into fertility and child-development.

Pupils from neighbouring local school, Rossett, were also invited to the guest lecture. Following the informative talk, Professor Lord Winston opened the floor to questions from his young audience.

Ashville Headmaster, Richard Marshall, said: It was an honour for us to host this visit from Professor Lord Winston, who is without doubt one of the leading lights in this field. Last month our Prep School was awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark ‘silver’ standard’, which celebrates and recognises excellence in science teaching and learning. It’s key that schools continue to stimulate their pupils into studying STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and talks from eminent scientists such as the Professor certainly help.

Ashville’s Head of Sixth Form, Vicki Rumsey, said: We were delighted that students from both Ashville and Rossett were able to benefit from Professor Lord Winston’s visit. It was a superb afternoon and one his audience – and their teachers – thoroughly enjoyed.



