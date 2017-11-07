Three Leeds teenagers arrested in connection with burglaries in Harrogate

Spread the news!















Three 16-year-old boys from Leeds are in custody following overnight burglaries in Harrogate.

Police were called at half past midnight in the early hours of Tuesday 7 November 2017, to reports of a burglary in Hawes Road.

While officers were at the scene a further call was received about suspicious activity in Leyland Grove, on arrival officers discovered another house had been broken into and a car had been stolen.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene following a short foot chase.

Two other suspects were arrested after officers tracked the stolen vehicle they were in and pursued it along the A61 towards Leeds.

Officers brought the car to a stop in the West Yorkshire area where the pair were arrested.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

One suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for the police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and a licence offence.

Another was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

The Third was arrested on suspicion of burglary.



