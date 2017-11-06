Joe Manby Limited is reappointed for four shows

Spread the news!















Event services specialist Joe Manby Limited has partnered with established entertainment technology event PLASA Focus for a further four shows.

The Harrogate-based company will provide its full range of integrated event services – shell scheme, carpets, furniture and graphics – for PLASA Focus Leeds in 2018 and 2019, and Glasgow in 2019 and 2020.

Joe Manby Limited has worked on the PLASA Focus event in Leeds since its launch 10 years ago and in 2014 provided event services for the inaugural Glasgow show.

PLASA Focus is the essential event for entertainment technology both in the North of England and Scotland. The event showcases the very latest technologies and innovations within the sector and delegates have the opportunity to network with suppliers and take part in seminars, product demonstrations and product training.

Christopher Toulmin, director of Events Division at PLASA, said: As a trusted partner, Joe Manby Limited has provided a unique level of support to our events in both Glasgow and Leeds and it is fantastic that we are working with the company again over the next three years. The team has been integral to PLASA Focus’ success since the show’s inception in Leeds a decade ago and subsequent roll out of the show in Glasgow three years ago.

PLASA’s Operations Manager, Lou Kiwanuka added: Charles Paines and his team deliver a full package of services with attention to detail and commitment to seeing every element through to completion. Having worked with us for so many years Joe Manby Limited understands our needs completely. We look forward to continuing to work with them over the next three years.

Charles Paines, divisional director at Joe Manby Limited, commented: We are delighted to agree this new contract with PLASA Focus. It is always pleasing to be re-appointed by clients that we have worked with for a number of years, as this is testament to the level of service that we provide. We look forward to working on the next two events in Leeds and Glasgow.