Harrogate author to be part of UK’s first cancer store opening

A brand new store dedicated to helping ease the side effects of cancer will be opening its doors in the Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital in London on the 8 November 2017.

The store is the result of a partnership between patient wellness company Live Better With and hair loss specialists Browns More Hair Now.

Aptly named The Live Better With Boutique at Browns, it is the UK’s first physical shop where cancer patients and their loved ones can find products to help with the symptoms and side effects of living with cancer.

Local author, Jackie Buxton, has been invited to attend the launch and read from Tea & Chemo.

She will then be participating in a Q&A together with Lucy O’Donnell, author of Cancer is My teacher, and signing copies of her books. Jackie says that she feels honoured and really chuffed to attend the launch.

The store is located in the Welcome Village on the ground floor of the £160 million Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital, which opened last September as part of a vision to develop world-class cancer care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Tamara Rajah founder of Live Better, said: We’re so excited to join forces to develop this unique retail store for those living with cancer and their loved ones, the first of its kind. We hope to improve patient experience by helping make day-to-day life just a little bit better. There are actually hundreds of products that can help relieve these symptoms and side effects, from balms to books to mobility aids. But patients and families don’t know about them, or struggle to find them to purchase. This is hugely frustrating and wrong. I saw this situation persistently over my ten years working with patients, hospitals and healthcare professionals in the UK and the US, and with my personal experiences with family members with long term conditions. I had to do something about it.