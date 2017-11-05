Ossett v Harrogate Railway Ladies Match Repot

Spread the news!















Railway Ladies returned from Ossett today with a 1-1 draw. Railway were by far from their best today, given the fact that they beat Ossett 7-3 last week, an element of complacency had crept in but they dug deep to take that precious point back to Station View.

There weren’t too many standout performers today in the railway squad, but Nicola Hadley was tireless on the right & deserved her 20-yard clinical finish after the 22nd minute. Jodi Hodgson put in a shift too in midfield, but Rail never got out of 1st gear and in credit to Ossett they knew how Railway were going to play and put a game plan together and stuck to it.

Ossett scored the equalizer on the 45th minute when the referee awarded them a penalty for hand ball in the box, Rails Keeper Charllote Donnelly got down to her left and just didn’t get enough of her glove behind the ball, unlucky. The second half was not a pretty one to watch with both teams punting long balls back and forth and in the end a draw was a fair result for both teams.