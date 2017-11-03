Top prizes in Martin House Christmas raffle

Spread the news!















A bumper shopping spree is in store for the lucky winner of Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People’s Christmas raffle.

A £1,000 voucher for John Lewis is the top prize in the raffle, with an iPad Air and a luxury hamper for the runners up.

Profits from the raffle will go to support Martin House’s work caring for children and young people with a life-limiting condition.

The hospice cares for families from throughout West, North and East Yorkshire, with respite stays at its hospice and in the community.

John Haigh, corporate fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Buying a raffle ticket for just £1 could win you a prize that will bring an extra sparkle to your Christmas, while the money you raise will help us to support our families all year round.

“With this being our 30th anniversary year, there’s no better time to get involved and support Martin House. You have to be in it to win it!”

The raffle is sponsored for the second year running by Harrogate firm CNG Ltd, meaning more of the money raised goes directly to supporting families. The closing date is Monday 27th November, with the draw taking place on Thursday 30 November.

Tickets cost just £1 each and are available from Martin House shops or online at www.martinhouse.org.uk