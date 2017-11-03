Police seek van driver following fail-to-stop motorcycle collision near Ripon

Spread the news!















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fail-to-stop collision involving a motorcycle and a white van.

The incident occurred on Kirkby Road, between Ripon and Kirkby Malzeard, at around 3pm on Thursday 2 November 2017.

It involved a dark green Honda 1300cc motorbike, ridden by a 54-year-old man from Grewelthorpe, which was travelling in the direction of Ripon.

As the Honda was in the process of overtaking, the white van pulled out into the motorbike, colliding with it and forcing it off the road.

The rider suffered injuries to his back. He was treated initially by the air ambulance and then by staff at Harrogate District Hospital. Thankfully, he has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

The van involved did not stop at the scene of the collision and was last seen by witnesses driving away towards Ripon.

Traffic Constable Ken Riley, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group based at Harrogate, said: I am looking to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident. Did you see the white van in the area of the collision? Do you know the driver? The van involved will have damage to its offside, possibly with a dark green/blue paint transfer from the bike. Have you seen this van? If so, please get in touch without delay. Unfortunately due to the nature of the collision, the rider and the witnesses at the scene were unable to obtain the registration number of the van, so I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please email kenneth.riley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ken Riley. Please quote reference number 12170197061.