Harrogate Grammar School are awarded the highly prestigious Quality in Careers Standard Award

Pictured are Jane Hinkins, Harrogate Grammar School’s Personal Development Coordinator, and Ann Tunstall, Harrogate Grammar School’s external Careers Adviser, who led the project to secure the Quality in Careers Standard Award with a number of Harrogate Grammar School students who participated in the award process

Harrogate Grammar School have been awarded the prestigious Quality in Careers Standard Award for its Careers Education Information and Guidance programme.

The Quality in Careers Standard is a nationally recognised award and is one of the highest accolades a school can receive for excellence in this area of school life.

The school had to pass three stages to receive the full award; they included demonstrating its commitment to providing outstanding impartial, independent careers education, information, advice and guidance for all young people.

The external assessors complimented the quality of the Careers programme at Harrogate Grammar School, they stated, “it was improving students’ awareness of opportunities as well as raising their aspirations”. The assessors also commented on, “how well the school worked with all students to ensure they achieve their full potential”.

There is a wide range of Careers Education related activities on offer at Harrogate Grammar School such as; Careers themed Super Learning Days, annual Careers Fair, Careers curriculum delivered by Form Tutors, Sixth Form Careers Package programme, Work Experience programme for students in Years 11 and 12 and also Careers presentations which take place throughout the year. In addition, students have access to an external fully qualified careers adviser, which was also complimented in the final report.