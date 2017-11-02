Flaxby Park get set to deliver nearly 3,000 homes with plans to be submitted later this month

Spread the news!













Plans to transform a disused golf course into an exciting and sustainable new community, with thousands of homes, supported by improved transport links including a new rail station, will be officially lodged this month.

Developers say that the easy access to junction 47 of the A1(M) the 430-acre site near Knaresborough is a prime strategic development site. It was acquired in 2016 by Flaxby Park Ltd which is owned by internationally renowned businesswoman and philanthropist Ann Gloag OBE and regeneration experts Chris Musgrave and Trevor Cartner.

They now plan to deliver an ambitious multi-million-pound new settlement plan that will unlock the site’s potential, help meet local housing need and boost the area’s economy.

The planning application follows more than a year of discussions with Harrogate Borough Council, helping to finesse a scheme that will be a template for sustainable development, with all the facilities to support this new community, from schools and GP surgery to open space.

With ambitious plans for up to 3,000 jobs at neighbouring Flaxby Green Park – the £85m new technology focused science park granted planning consent in September – these are exciting times for Harrogate’s future growth.

Once the plans for Flaxby Park are submitted a period of statutory consultation managed by Harrogate Borough Council will begin giving residents and a range of organisations a further chance to have their say.





The planning application, which will be available to view on the council’s website, will include the following:

2,750 high quality homes for all stages of life, including a retirement village

A new village centre plus two primary schools and sports facilities

Improved access including a £4m roundabout at the entrance to the site

A brand-new rail station, offering direct links to Leeds and York

The new scheme has been designed by a team consultants, including local, architects, Wildblood Macdonald, which have been involved in prestigious regeneration projects in Yorkshire and further afield, including Whixley Gate in nearby Whixley, Melton Park near Hull and Froghall in Staffordshire.

The development will make the most of its parkland setting retaining tranquil wildlife habitats created by the former Flaxby Golf Course, creating a real sense of space.

It will also bring major economic benefits to the area, including the creation of thousands of construction jobs, during the phased 20-year development plan and with improved access, provide a catalyst for future regeneration.

Chris Musgrave, shareholder, Flaxby Park Ltd, said: We have listened closely to what stakeholders and the public have told us over many months, resulting in a planning application that sets the template for excellence in 21st century living. Thanks to their input and the hard work of our talented award-winning project team, we have finessed our vision of a self-sustaining community in a country park setting. In almost every category, Flaxby Park scores highly as the right location for a development that will grow with Harrogate. It’s the right development in the right place and we are ready to deliver.

Michael Wildblood MBE said: Wildblood Macdonald Architects have brought our experience of living and designing developments in the Harrogate area for over 40 years to produce a design that is ideally suitable for its location in Flaxby and for local people. We have combined our skills with the experience of our clients, Flaxby Park Ltd, the expertise of the rest of the design team, and comments from all of those consulted, to produce what could become an absolutely delightful place to live and work.