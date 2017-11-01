LCF Barber Titleys flies high with industry rankings

Spread the news!















A total of 21 lawyers from Harrogate-based LCF Barber Titleys, which is part of LCF Law, have been singled out for their achievements by independent industry guide Legal 500, which ranks the top law firms and experts in their field every year.

LCF Barber Titleys was also recommended in 10 practice areas with the personal tax, trusts and probate team receiving one of the guide’s higher tiered ratings. Harrogate-based Partner Neil Shaw, who heads up the personal law team, was singled out for his ‘well-balanced skill set, holistic approach and experience as a professional trustee’. Judith Long, Mark Jones and Ann Christian, from the team were also praised.

The company’s corporate and commercial, commercial litigation, debt recovery, professional negligence, contentious trusts and probate, family, real estate, property litigation and intellectual property teams were all ranked highly within the Legal 500 guide, which is the independent authority on the best law firms and lawyers in the UK.

The guide stated that LCF Barber Titleys provides ‘good quality advice at a lower cost than larger regional firms’, and that ‘it is an excellent mid-sized firm with loyal clients and a growing market share’. It also commented that the firm ‘exceeds client’s expectations in terms of service’, and that ‘no other firm in the area has a comparable client-friendly setup’. Its family law team were noted as being ‘well regarded’ and its commercial property team as having ‘good business acumen, providing tailored advice and good value for money.’

The annual results from the independent industry guide are the culmination of a year of collating and submitting evidence and references, and it is produced using recommendations and testimonials from clients who work with the firms being considered for listing.

Head of office at LCF Barber Titleys, Tim Axe, said: It’s important to be recognised in such a positive way in the Legal 500 Guide as it helps clients gauge competency levels, and we are very pleased to have so many individuals and areas of our practice work commended. It’s just over two years since LCF Law merged with longstanding Harrogate law firm Barber Titleys, and to see so many of the Harrogate team applauded for their work is very rewarding.

Harrogate-based Partners Neil Shaw, Mark Jones, Susan Clark, Clementine Duckett and Tim Axe were all given personal recommendations by the guide.

Tim added: What our rankings prove, is that we are highly capable in both private client and commercial work, and that we are client friendly, accessible and affordable – something I think most people look for when engaging a law firm.

LCF Law works with both businesses and private individuals. The long-established firm employs more than 135 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.



