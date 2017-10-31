Rob returns to boost LHL Group in Harrogate

Chartered building surveyor, Robin Harper, who has rejoined the Harrogate office of construction and property consultants, the LHL Group

Chartered building surveyor, Rob Harper, has re-joined property and construction consultants, The LHL Group, as an associate director.

Rob Harper, who has a BSc (Hons) in building surveying, re-joins LHL Group’s Harrogate office, which provides a range of building and quantity surveying services throughout Harrogate as well as North Leeds, Ilkley, Skipton, the Yorkshire Dales and up to Richmond.

His expertise, which strengthens the businesses central team, includes residential pre-acquisition surveys, dilapidations, stock condition reports, party wall matters and the project management of residential and commercial developments for banks, building societies and other lenders.

Rob said: It is great to be back in familiar surroundings and to see that the company has grown substantially since I left. I look forward to working with old and new colleagues to help provide LHL Group’s wide range of property services to its growing client base in this part of North Yorkshire. Harrogate’s housing sector remains buoyant for investors and buyers. I know the district’s housing stock well and am looking forward to contributing to this busy market once again.

Rob Harper, who lives in Knaresborough first joined Lightly & Lightly, which later became LHL Group following a merger, in 2001 as a graduate building surveyor. He left in 2010 and during the last seven years has worked throughout Yorkshire and the UK with an international property consultancy and also as an associate director role for a Yorkshire estate agency and property consultants.

LHL Group director, Richard Hampshire, said: Rob was always a highly regarded member of our team and we are delighted to welcome him back as one of our experienced senior staff at a time when we are still expanding.

The LHL Group, which works on a diverse range of commercial, residential, industrial and heritage projects in private, public and corporate sectors throughout the North, also has offices in Hull, York and Doncaster.