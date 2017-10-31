Ripon Market Place work finished ahead of schedule

Spread the news!















Work to replace the stone setts on the western side of Ripon Market Place has been completed a week ahead of schedule.

The work, which began on 3 September, involved removing the existing blocks, excavating and reinstating the sub-surface and the reinstatement of the blocks along with some carriageway resurfacing. The western side of the Market Place was closed and a diversion was in operation.

Councillor Stuart Martin, who represents the Ripon South division on the county council, said: The road west of Market Place was in a poor condition and the repairs needed to be carried out. The good news for the city is that the work is now completed and Ripon is fully open for business.

During the repairs, minor remedial work was identified in front of the City Hall. To prevent further disruption to traders in the busy pre-Christmas period, this work will be done in January and further information will be provided once a start date is agreed.