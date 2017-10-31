Harrogate wins in Yorkshire Tourism Awards

Spread the news!















The crème de la crème of Yorkshire businesses turned out to celebrate the best of the region’s tourism at a fantastic awards ceremony last night.

Both Rudding Park and the Yorkshire Show bagged a win for Harrogate.

More than 1,000 people attended Welcome to Yorkshire’s Big Night Out at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The White Rose Awards, which are the UK’s largest celebration of tourism, saw businesses from across the county go head to head in 17 different categories, from Restaurant of the Year, to the Art and Culture award.

Guests were wowed by performances from the Yorkshire Regiment Band, dancers Glo-men, aerial acrobats Urban Angels and stunning vocals by soprano schoolgirl Emmie Beckett

The night also recognised a successful year for Yorkshire’s rugby league stars Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and the Bradford Bulls’ women, who attended on the night to share their celebration with everyone and show off their trophies.

Champion featherweight boxer Josh Warrington was among the guests, fresh from his latest win in the ring the previous weekend.

Legendary cricketer Ryan Sidebottom who retired this year was also honoured at the awards as he was made a Yorkshire Patron.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: The White Rose Awards are a great opportunity for us all to celebrate the wonderful Yorkshire businesses who work so hard to make this county a world-class visitor destination. Without the amazing efforts of these businesses, Yorkshire wouldn’t be the success it is – it really is a group effort that goes in to making the county a destination that people want to visit again and again.

Chair of the independent panel of judges, Professor Colin Mellors said: Given the tough competition, this year’s winners deserve our warmest congratulations. The region’s visitor economy goes from strength to strength and our tourism businesses provide sector-leading levels of service and hospitality. The White Rose Awards are a fitting opportunity to celebrate some of Yorkshire’s finest businesses.

Heather Parry of Yorkshire Agricultural Society, who run the Great Yorkshire Show, said: We were delighted that the Great Yorkshire Show won the Tourism Event of the Year, recognising the significant economic and social impact it has on the community.

Winners:

Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bay Tree, Stillington, York

Business Tourism Award – The English Institute of Sport, Sheffield

Restaurant with Rooms – Estbek House, Whitby

Large Attraction – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon

Taste of Yorkshire – Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Arts and Culture Award – Hull Truck Theatre

Visitor Information – Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

Self-catering – Smallshaw Cottages and Spa, Sheffield

Caravan and Holiday Park – Camp Katur, Bedale

Small Hotel – Yorebridge House, Leyburn

Guest Accommodation – Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge

Makers and Producers – Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridge

Small Attraction – Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton

Restaurant of the Year – The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

Outstanding Customer Service – Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Large Hotel – Rudding Park, Harrogate

Tourism Event of the Year – Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate





Highly Commended:

Business Tourism Award – National Railway Museum, York

Large Attraction – National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bruce Arms, West Tanfield, Ripon

Taste of Yorkshire – Miller’s Fish and Chips, York

Arts and Culture Award – Spear at Semerwater – Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

Self-catering – Lendal Tower, York

Caravan and Holiday Park – Vale of Pickering Caravan Park

Small Attraction – The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond

Outstanding Customer Service – Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

Restaurant of the Year – The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

