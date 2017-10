Spread the news!















Police have found a body of a man in the water at Towan Head, Newquay just after midday today, Monday 30 October 2017.

Formal identification is yet to have taken place, but the family of Dom Sowa have been informed of this development.

Dom was aged 17-years-old and was reported missing on Sunday. He was believed to be staying in Newquay.

He was from Harrogate, studying at St Aidan’s before leaving in 2016 to go to College.