Appeal following commercial burglary at Harrogate housing development

The incident occurred at the Cricketer’s View development which is located off Cautley Drive in Killinghall between 5pm on Wednesday 25 and 7am on Thursday 26 October 2017.

A number of buildings on the development site were broken into and various building materials and tools stolen.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident to try and identify offenders.

In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the area, including any vehicle details.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact the police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Danby. You can also email sarah.danby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170191882.



