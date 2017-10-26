New Park and Ride Service for Ripon Cathedral Christmas Fair

Spread the news!















The popular annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair sees thousands of visitors through the door of the spectacular Ripon Cathedral.

With over a hundred stalls offering a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food to help you find the perfect gift this Christmas.

Hot turkey Sandwiches and mulled wine will be served throughout the day and visitors will be entertained with seasonal music from a number of local Choirs and musicians. The fair offers families the opportunity for the children to visit Santa in his grotto, or have their faces painted.

A Park and Ride Service shall run this year from Wolseley UK car park on the Boroughbridge Road. Buses will run to and from the Wolseley Car Park and the Cathedral frequently throughout the day. Parking is free but we would ask visitors using this service for a donation to be given.

Margaret Hammond, Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign Manager said: We are very grateful to Wolseley of Ripon for working with the Cathedral. Parking can be difficult in Ripon, particularly during the Christmas Fair and we hope by providing this Park and Ride service, we will encourage more visitors to the Christmas Fair.

The Christmas Gift and Food Fair takes place at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday 25 November. The opening times have been extended for the early birds and will now open from 9.30am, and close at 4.30pm. Entry is £3 per person on the door, entry for children is free.

For further information please visit the website www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/christmasfair



