Yorkshire choir rocks for good causes

Singers from across Harrogate and Skipton have been lending their talents to good causes this month.

Members of Rock Up and Sing! have performed at three charity gigs in the space of 10 days after being called upon to support organisers.

Having raised more than £34,000 for charities since the choir was founded in 2009, the singers are also keen to support other events when they can.

Choir director Rhiannon Gayle said: As a community choir, our fundraising work is really important to us. We aim to make a difference by raising awareness locally through music and bringing people together. We work hard for all our performances, and our members love playing a part in successful charity events.

The most recent of the choirs’ events was the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards at the Royal Armouries in Leeds. It recognises the achievements of children born with life-limiting and challenging conditions but excelling in the face of their difficulties.

It followed performances at the Hand in Hand charity ball organised by Harrogate Neighbourhood Housing Association, and with drummer Matt Pargeter as he began a world record attempt for the longest drum marathon at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate, raising funds for Harrogate Homeless Project, Harrogate Mind, and Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Still on the horizon is the Strutting for Cancer show on Thursday, 9 November 2017 at the Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant in Harrogate. The event raises valuable funds in support of the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre in the town.

As ever, Rock Up and Sing! will bring their boundless energy and repertoire of modern and classic pop and rock hits to the show. For tickets, visit www.struttingforcancer.co.uk