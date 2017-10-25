Ripon household waste recycling centre to close for maintenance

Spread the news!















Ripon household waste recycling centre (HWRC) will be closed to the public all day on Sunday 5 November and Sunday 12 November, for resurfacing of the access road.

The work is being carried out on Sundays to minimise disruption to the businesses that operate on Dallamires Close and need access during the week. This is why it is not being done on Wednesday, when the HWRC is closed. The width of the road means it is not possible for vehicular access to the HWRC while work takes place.

North Yorkshire County Council apologises to residents for any inconvenience caused by the closures. The nearest alternative sites are:

Leeming Bar, Tutin Road, Leeming Bar Industrial Estate, Leeming Bar, DL7 9UJ

West Harrogate, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate, HG3 2SN

Harrogate, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG3 1DE

Sowerby, Ox Moor Plantation Lane, Sowerby, Thirsk, YO7 1FA

Household waste recycling centres are open 8.30am to 4pm each day except Wednesday, when they are closed. For more information, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/hwrc.