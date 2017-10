Spread the news!















The Ivy Collection has announced the opening of its Harrogate Café as Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

From their Parliament Street location, they say they will serve a range of Yorkshire inspired dishes from breakfast through to dinner.

Menus have been overseen by The Ivy Collection’s Chef Director and Yorkshire man, Mark Askew.

The Ivy Collection is a group of restaurants, brasseries and cafés, established in London.