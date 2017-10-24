Ripon residents share crime concerns with Police and Crime Commissioner

Spread the news!















Ripon residents discussed local policing and community safety issues with their Police and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, at her advice surgery on Monday.

The sessions which took place at Hugh Ripley Hall, in Skellbank, gave members of the public the chance to seek advice or question Julia in her role.





The issues that were discussed include:

Police presence in Ripon

Police support to independent shopkeepers

Improving support to victims of hate crime

Concerns with late night anti-social behaviour

Julia said: Advice surgeries allow me to get to the heart of problems in towns and villages across North Yorkshire, they provide me with firsthand knowledge about local issues such as anti-social behaviour and speeding but not only that, I get invaluable one-on-one time with members of the public, whether they need advice or want to understand about a policing issue or even to understand my role as Commissioner. The Ripon surgery was very popular, six people made appointments, highlighting the importance of reaching out to meet with residents and talking about their experiences, to seek ways in which we can improve the support provided to those living in North Yorkshire.

Julia reiterated how important it is for residents to report all non-emergency incidents directly through the 101 number.

Julia said: While I realise that the 101 service has suffered a number of issues affecting call waiting times, it is important that this doesn’t put people off reporting incidents. The force needs an accurate picture of issues in an area so please don’t assume that somebody else may have reported an incident, no matter how small something may appear—call 101 and log it.

A total of 27 surgeries were held from April 2016 to March 2017, where residents were invited to meet for a one-to-one talk with Julia.

Julia added: If you have any concerns or problems regarding policing and crime matters that you would like to discuss with me, please contact my office to ask for an appointment.