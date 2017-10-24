“People meet the people” in the Montpellier Quarter

Spread the news!















The Montpellier Quarter in Harrogate are planning a special event to celebrate 25-years since being renamed and to encourage people to visit.

The event is being held on the 14 December 2017, between 5pm and 8pm. It coincides with a Harrogate late opening day.

The retail, bars and restaurant community of Montpellier are coming together to celebrate the area. Previously it was called Low Harrogate, before becoming the Montpellier Quarter. It’s an area that stretches from the Crown Hotel up to Betty’s.

Anotonia Sutcliffe from Sutcliffe Galleries explained: The area really has a lot to offer and we want to show that off. On the evening, the whole area will be really lively. It will see free food tastings, fashion shows, complimentary drinks and entertainments. York’s Purple Man will be with us and we will have a special exhibition in our gallery.

The event is about having fun, encouraging people to see all the great shops in the area, but to also raise funds the eating disorder support charity BEAT.

Further details to follow as plans are finalised.