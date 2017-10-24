Marti Pellow to play the Convention Centre in Harrogate

Spread the news!















One of our most loved pop icons, Marti Pellow, will be on tour in the UK in 2018 with “The Private Collection Tour”, and will play Harrogate on Tuesday the 22 of May 2018.

Commenting on the tour, Marti Pellow said: Playing live is about sharing a connection with your audience; be that with singing old songs, new songs, borrowed songs – I don’t care where the songs come from – it’s about having the best night out – pure and simple. I was just blown away by the amazing response from fans after we did our big concert tour earlier this year – and then exactly the same response after we did a couple of our Private Collection shows in a much more intimate setting – and I thought – if you all really loved those shows – then I want to come out and play these great songs and more for you. I want to hear my audience singing and laughing with me and walking away that night knowing me just that bit better.

Marti will be performing hits from a career that spans 30 years, including Number One singles and hit singles from his many albums as a solo artist and with Wet Wet Wet.

The tour will mark a career that has seen dozens of gold and platinum selling records from across the world, and unforgettable songs such as “Love Is All Around” which stayed at the top of the charts and gave him the longest Number One single for a British artist.

After the success of this year’s release, Mysterious and the Mysterious Tour – Marti put together the new concert idea of The Private Collection show. He showcased it to sold-out evenings at The Stables in Wavendon and such was their success Marti decided to turn this show into a UK wide tour in 2018.

Here’s a show for those that just would love to hear an extraordinary evening of music – from the hits you love the most, with massive brass driven soul numbers to intimate acoustic ballads – and maybe a wee bit of chat along the way – we’ve got everything you love!

Tickets from http://www.eventim.co.uk