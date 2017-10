Spread the news!













Police Investigating a series of serious assaults in Harrogate that happened on Friday 20 October 2017, have arrested three more people.

They include three men aged 35, 36 and 37 all from Harrogate.

This is in addition to the man and woman in their forties arrested on the night of the assaults.

All five have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.