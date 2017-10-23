Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Annual Charter Lunch

SI Harrogate & District President, Nicola Harding; Yorkshire Regional President; Jennie Levick; Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Anne Jones and her consort, Steve Jones; Deputy Mayor of Ripon, Councillor Charlie Powell and his consort, Gillian Wilson

Harrogate & District Soroptimists held their 84th Annual Lunch at the Spa Hotel, Ripon. Over 70 people attended, including the Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Anne Jones and the Deputy Mayor of Ripon, Councillor Charlie Powell.

President Nicola Harding welcomed guests from across the Yorkshire region and beyond including: Soroptimist Yorkshire Regional President, Jennie Levick; Thelma de Leeuw, Past International President and member of SI Bingley and Julie Thompson, President of SI Dewsbury and members from Bingley, Blackburn, Dewsbury, Garforth, Hallamshire, Middlesbrough, Richmond & Dales, Sevenoaks, and Wakefield.

President Nicola said: It has been a lovely way to spend a sunny October day, with all our Soroptimist friends, guests and members, in such stunning surroundings. Thank you to everyone who has come along today to share in the celebrations of the 84th year of our Club and to all those who helped in making this event such a success. A special thank you to Philip, the Restaurant Manager and the staff of the Spa Hotel, for looking after us so well.

For more information about the Harrogate and District Soroptimists’ Club and how to become a member visit sigbi.org/harrogate or email sihandd@hotmail.co.uk