Gerald Ratner keynote speaker at Harrogate’s first Royal Hall business lunch

Harrogate businesses owners, local entrepreneurs and professionals will attend the first of a new series of business lunches in the town next month.

The inaugural ‘Harrogati’ lunch will be hosted at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on 17 November 2017, the first time the venue has been used for a programme of business lunches since its £8m refurbishment in 2008.

Organised by Harrogate corporate finance house CorpFin Capital, the Harrogati lunches will feature networking and talks by top sports professionals and business leaders.

Gerald Ratner, whose infamous 1991 quip about the inferior quality of Ratners’ jewellery lost him 2,500 shops and his fortune, will be speaking at November’s Harrogati lunch. Over 200 tickets have already been sold after the event was announced on LinkedIn.

Chris Silverwood of CorpFin, said: We are really excited to be launching the Harrogati event next month, which will bring together business professionals and entrepreneurs from in and around Harrogate. Harrogate is home to a massive number of entrepreneurs and wealth creators, many of whom are our clients, and they are keen to network better, do business and also catch up with old friends and colleagues.

Sports pundit, businessman and former professional footballer, Danny Mills, who played for Leeds United and Manchester City, will also be speaking at the event.

Chris Silverwood said: To have secured successful and some would say notorious businessman Gerald Ratner, and local Leeds legend turned entrepreneur Danny Mills, is a great way to kick off Harrogati, and we are well on the way to selling out the 300-capacity venue before we have even officially launched. The magnificent Royal Hall will be the ideal venue for the event, where attendees should expect a fantastic lunch along with impressive networking opportunities.

Further information is available at www.Harrogati.com