Confirmation on Green Space Designation for Pinewoods

The Pinewoods in Harrogate will be recommended for official Green Space Designation as part of the new Harrogate Local Plan.

Yhe original application was rejected by Harrogate Borough Council, but thanks to work taken by the Pinewoods Conservation Group committee, councillors and members this decision has been reversed.

Local Green Space designation is a way to provide special protection against development for green areas of particular importance to local communities. The application, that also covered Rotary Field and Irongate Field, will add further protection along side the current “Asset of Community Value” status.

The Pinewoods Conservation Committee say they look forward to seeing full details of the designation when the next version of the local plan is published early November.