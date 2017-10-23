Attempted snatch of 60-year-olds purse

Spread the news!















Harrogate Police is appealing for witnesses and information regarding the attempt theft of a purse that occurred on Grove Park Avenue, Harrogate.

It happened on Thursday 19 October 2017 at approximately 12.15pm when a woman in her 6os was stopped by a man on a bicycle asking for for assistance.

During a short conversation the man put his hand in the woman’s pocket and took out her purse.

The woman noticed her purse was missing and called for help from another man who was walking past. As a result, the suspect handed back the purse and cycled off.

The cyclist is described as white, 5ft6 tall, 20-30 years old, short black/grey hair and was un-shaven. He was wearing a long black coat and riding a racing type bike which was covered in mud.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to help identify the man on the cycle.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane. You can also email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170187693