Police issue appeal for witnesses following Harrogate assaults

Spread the news!













3 Shares

Police want to hear from anyone with information that may help with their investigation of multiple assaults, late evening on 20 October 2017.

Specifically they are looking for individuals that were in the area between Skipton Road, King’s Road and Bilton between 11 and 11:45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Harrogate Serious Crime Team, or email ForceControlRoom@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – quote reference 12170188711 when passing on information.





To recap on the investigation, police responded to an incident on Bilton Lane after a man had a substance thrown in his face and also found a man with knife wounds.

Shortly after they attended an incident on Unity Grove where they found one man with stab wounds, another with a head injury and a further man with superficial injuries.