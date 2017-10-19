Samara’s aid appeal seeks support from local school

Spread the news!















Harrogate’s Ashville College is making its Memorial Hall available later this week (October 19-21) for people wanting to help support a charity aiding refugees in the Middle East.

Samara’s Aid Appeal – which is also backed by the town’s St Mark’s Church – is appealing for a variety of clothes, sleeping material and toiletries, which will be shipped to aid stations in Syria and Iraq.

The goods, for adults, children and babies, can be left at Ashville’s Memorial Hall between 10am and 3pm this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The charity is looking for:

all season clothes, new underwear with tags or in packaging

shoes and boots in immaculate condition

blankets, sleeping bags, sheets and towels (newish)

duvets (only if like new with no marks and stains)

disposable nappies, sanitary towels

soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes (unopened)

Those leaving a donation are also being asked to contribute £5 per shopping bag and £10 per liner to help pay for the transportation costs.

Further information is available by contacting Becky on 07961 170225.