Man dies after being struck by train in Harrogate

Shortly before 9.50pm yesterday evening (18 October 2017), police officers were called to Harrogate station following reports of a person being struck by a train.

Paramedics also attended, however a man was pronounced dead at the scene – his family have been told.

Enquiries are currently being made to establish how the man came to be on the tracks.

At this stage, his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.



