Law firm eyes Harrogate expansion with key hire and new office plans

Milners' managing partner Simon Bass, centre, pictured with a Harrogate team strengthened by the appointment of conveyancing expert John Robson

A Harrogate law firm has strengthened its expertise with the senior appointment of one of Yorkshire’s leading names in conveyancing.

Milners has appointed John Robson as Residential Property Manager as the company eyes further expansion in the spa town’s thriving legal sector.

He brings 35 years of residential property experience to the Harrogate team, which is spearheaded by Milners’ commercial property partner Mat Haynes; and Jessica Savage, who leads its private client department providing services including wills, trusts, probate and Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Milners’ managing partner Simon Bass, said: John injects an extra dimension to the collective legal excellence we are assembling in Harrogate to meet ever-growing demand. Few people can match his track record in conveyancing and we are delighted our clients can now access his skills and industry insight alongside that of our wider team. As well as a loyal following across Yorkshire – some repeat clients date to the very start of his career – his expertise is in demand UK-wide,and he recently oversaw the purchase of a £12m property in St John’s Wood, London. The appointment of someone of John’s stature represents a major coup for us, and is a clear signal of our confidence in the local marketplace and our ambitions to consolidate our position within it. The town retains fantastic potential for forward-thinking businesses. And its property market continues to demonstrate great strength and resilience in the face of tough economic challenges. We have already accelerated our plans to move into bigger offices in the town centre. Parallel to this, we are stepping up the recruitment of other specialists to complement our pool of home-grown legal talent.

John, who lives in Spofforth, joins Milners after 25 years working for a major Leeds city centre law firm.

He specialises in all aspects of residential property transactions, including sale and purchase; re-mortgage; transfers of equity; relocation transactions; retirement apartments; auction sales; leasehold transactions; and deeds of gift.





John said: Conveyancing is both a career – and a passion. I am delighted to join a team of experienced, friendly lawyers who pride themselves on delivering a speedy, plain speaking, value-for-money yet personal service. I look forward to pooling all our commercial and private client expertise that exists in Harrogateso that, amid a changing landcape in so many areas of law, we remain very much in the vanguard.

Earlier this summer, Milners was again awarded the Conveyancing Quality Scheme accreditation for the services it provides homebuyers and sellers, including safeguarding against potential fraud.

The independent practice, which is marking its 120th anniversary this year, also has sister offices in Leeds and Pontefract.