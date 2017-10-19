Appeal to locate Richard Taylor after possible sightings in the Brayton area

Spread the news!













Police searching for Richard Taylor, missing since last Thursday (12 October 2017), believe he may have been in the area of Brayton near Selby up until Tuesday this week.

A person matching his description was seen near to the canal close by A19 roundabout with the A63 on Saturday (14 October) between 4pm and 5pm, and again on the A63 between A19 and A1041 roundabouts on Tuesday (17 October) at around 10pm.

The 30-year-old from South Milford was described as looking unwell and dishevelled. On both occasions he appeared to be wearing the same clothing as when he was last sighted before he was reported missing. This has now been confirmed as a long white-sleeved top and jeans.

These sightings have led the police to believe Richard may be living rough in this area, and they are asking the public to check their outhouses and sheds in case he has been taking shelter. If it appears someone may have been sleeping rough in your property, please alert the police immediately.

Also, officers are appealing to taxi drivers and other motorists who may have picked up a man who looks like Richard. Again, if you have information, please come forward

Anyone who knows where Richard is or have possibly seen him in the Brayton area or other locations, do not hesitate to contact the police.

The dedicated telephone number for the Richard Taylor missing person appeal is 0800 056 0944.



