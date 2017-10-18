Rafi’s Spicebox win prestigious independent retailer award

Spread the news!













Rafi’s Spicebox announced today that is has been named the Best Independent Retailer in the 2017 Observer Food Monthly Awards.

Now in their 14th year, the Observer Food Monthly awards, supported by Marks & Spencer, reward the finest in British Food & Drink. This years awards ceremony, held at the Freemason’s Hall in London was hosted by Jay Rayner and Nigella Lawson.





Rafi’s Spicebox was launched in 1989 when cookbook author Rafi Fernandez opened an Asian delicatessen in Sudbury, Suffolk. As customers began to ask Rafi to put spices together for certain dishes, she would send them away with recipes, advice and instructions for cooking the packs she had hand-made for them. Fast-forward to 2017 and there are now four Rafi’s Spicebox shops and an online store, headed by Rafi’s sons Kevin and Lee Fernandez and a team of passionate food lovers. Keen to spread the spice knowledge, the company often visit food festivals, markets, cooking demonstrations and pop up events across the country. The ethos of Rafi’s Spicebox is to ensure that its customers feel confident to go home and cook delicious food for their families and friends. Their passionate and knowledgeable team create a unique and tailored experience, providing customers with all the information, cooking advice and inspiration they need for cooking Indian food.

Kevin Fernandez, Owner of Rafi’s Spicebox said: We’ve always had a huge respect for the Observer Food Monthly, and we’re absolutely honored to have won what, in our eyes, is the country’s highest accolade in the food industry. We wouldn’t be in this position now without our fantastic customers, who were kind enough to vote for us.

Lee Fernandez, Co-owner and brother of Kevin said We need to send a massive thanks to our brilliant team and family, we employ an amazing group with incredible passion and knowledge. Finally we owe a great thanks to our Mum, Rafi who like many Indian Mothers is probably looking down on us now with a proud yet slightly critical grin, we owe all this to her unrivalled talent and inspiration.

Rafi’s Spicebox are a family-owned spice specialist who hand blend family recipes and spice mixes for people to cook Traditional Indian Food at home. Co-owners and brothers Kevin and Lee Fernandez opened their 5th shop in Leeds Kirkgate Market in September 2017.

The Best Independent Retailer Category relied on a public vote, with other categories including Best Food Personality (Rick Stein), Best ethical Food Project (Cook for Syria), Best new cookbook (Meera Sodha), and Best Instagram Feed for Food Lovers(Jamie Oliver). Full write up in Sunday’s Observer 15th October.